Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Bought by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,806 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors owned 0.08% of Splunk worth $11,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLK. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Splunk in the first quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 66.4% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 109.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Splunk in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPLK. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.82.

SPLK traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.21. 1,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,028. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.44. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The company had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.63) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

