SpookySwap Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $8.19 Million (BOO)

SpookySwap (BOO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. SpookySwap has a total market cap of $8.19 million and approximately $574,330.00 worth of SpookySwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SpookySwap token can now be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00007265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SpookySwap has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003154 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

SpookySwap Token Profile

SpookySwap was first traded on April 24th, 2021. SpookySwap’s total supply is 9,390,930 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,885,000 tokens. SpookySwap’s official website is spooky.fi. The Reddit community for SpookySwap is https://reddit.com/r/spookyswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SpookySwap’s official Twitter account is @spookyswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SpookySwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SpookySwap (BOO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. SpookySwap has a current supply of 9,390,930.32215674. The last known price of SpookySwap is 1.46238435 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $514,519.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://spooky.fi.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpookySwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpookySwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpookySwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

