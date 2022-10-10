SSP Group (SSPPF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SSP Group (OTCMKTS: SSPPF):

10/4/2022 – SSP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 325 ($3.93).

9/28/2022 – SSP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 320 ($3.87).

9/28/2022 – SSP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 265 ($3.20) to GBX 250 ($3.02).

9/28/2022 – SSP Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 350 ($4.23).

SSP Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSPPF remained flat at $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.88. SSP Group plc has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $3.70.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

