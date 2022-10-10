St. James Investment Company LLC Acquires 2,356 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

St. James Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,722 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.3% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its stake in TJX Companies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 55,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,236,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $573,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.64. The stock had a trading volume of 84,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,642,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.76.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. TheStreet upgraded TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

