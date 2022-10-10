St. James Investment Company LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

St. James Investment Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. Corteva comprises approximately 4.2% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. St. James Investment Company LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Corteva worth $25,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Corteva by 9.1% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Corteva by 11.5% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 317,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,191,000 after acquiring an additional 32,725 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in shares of Corteva by 4.4% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corteva Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

Corteva stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,118. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.