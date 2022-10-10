St. James Investment Company LLC Has $32.39 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

St. James Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,972 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for approximately 5.3% of St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. St. James Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $32,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 140.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 61.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 50.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $43.17. 64,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864,331. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $54.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.75.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.