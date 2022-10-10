Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,037 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $995,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,189,240,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.44.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Up 0.0 %

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.05. 53,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,248,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.45. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.