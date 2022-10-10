Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,037 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $995,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,189,240,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fubon Bank raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.44.
Insider Activity at Starbucks
Starbucks Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.05. 53,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,248,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.45. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Featured Stories
