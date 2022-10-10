Status Trading Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. Status has a market capitalization of $98.65 million and $21.63 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,428.77 or 0.99993613 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006791 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003464 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00044376 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010254 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00063849 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022366 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02830835 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $5,774,116.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars.

