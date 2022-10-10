Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.14.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SJ shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stella-Jones in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

Stella-Jones Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TSE SJ opened at C$40.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 13.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.96. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of C$30.54 and a 1 year high of C$46.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$40.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.95.

Stella-Jones Dividend Announcement

About Stella-Jones

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.44%.

(Get Rating)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.