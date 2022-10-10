Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE SCM opened at $12.06 on Thursday. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $14.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.1133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.27%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 73.20%.

Institutional Trading of Stellus Capital Investment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,116 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 3.0% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $521,000. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.