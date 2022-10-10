Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 5,561 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 329% compared to the average daily volume of 1,297 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the second quarter worth about $419,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the first quarter worth about $460,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 118.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,732 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TUR traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.86. The company had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,096. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average is $21.27.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

