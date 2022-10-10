StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Culp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Culp Price Performance

NYSE CULP opened at $4.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.17. Culp has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $14.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day moving average is $5.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Culp ( NYSE:CULP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.21 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. Research analysts expect that Culp will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Culp news, Director Jonathan Lee Kelly purchased 17,154 shares of Culp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $80,109.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,685.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 16.7% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 140,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 210,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

