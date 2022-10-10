StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Sesen Bio Stock Down 3.4 %
SESN opened at $0.48 on Friday. Sesen Bio has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $96.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62.
Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. As a group, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sesen Bio
About Sesen Bio
Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sesen Bio (SESN)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.