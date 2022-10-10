StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Sesen Bio Stock Down 3.4 %

SESN opened at $0.48 on Friday. Sesen Bio has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $96.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. As a group, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sesen Bio

About Sesen Bio

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Sesen Bio by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 65,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sesen Bio by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 24,568 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Sesen Bio by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 120,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 83,535 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sesen Bio by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 39,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

Further Reading

