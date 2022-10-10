StockNews.com Upgrades Progressive (NYSE:PGR) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price target on Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a sell rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.38.

Progressive Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $121.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44. Progressive has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $129.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.08.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Progressive had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.87 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Progressive will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Progressive by 92.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

