STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 184,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,408,069 shares.The stock last traded at $31.30 and had previously closed at $31.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on STOR. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on STORE Capital in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.16.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.20.

STORE Capital Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STORE Capital

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 57.5% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in STORE Capital by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.