Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUN) Insider Duncan West Purchases 24,565 Shares

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUN – Get Rating) insider Duncan West bought 24,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$10.17 ($7.11) per share, with a total value of A$249,826.05 ($174,703.53).

Suncorp Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.20.

Get Suncorp Group alerts:

Suncorp Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Suncorp Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Suncorp Group Company Profile

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncorp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncorp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.