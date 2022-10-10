Supernus Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 2,783 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,655% compared to the average volume of 101 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUPN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $164,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 87,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $164,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 39,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $1,228,275.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 724,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,583,064.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,733 shares of company stock worth $2,161,863 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUPN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 143.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 97.8% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,922 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SUPN stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.61. 15,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,732. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.78.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $170.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.23 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

