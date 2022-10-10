Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Decreases Stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ lessened its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in Livent were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Livent during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,133,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the fourth quarter worth about $1,631,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 89.5% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 839,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,880,000 after purchasing an additional 396,415 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 79.3% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 105.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 446,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,805,000 after purchasing an additional 229,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Vertical Research lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. CICC Research started coverage on Livent in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.48.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,499,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,499,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,418.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTHM traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.90. 52,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,420,074. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.97.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $218.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

