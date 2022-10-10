Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Gap Up to $12.60

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.60, but opened at $13.00. Symbotic shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 567 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Symbotic from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Symbotic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Symbotic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.27.
Symbotic Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 21,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $289,491.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,193.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 98,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,282 over the last quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Symbotic during the second quarter worth about $534,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,067,000. Finally, SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,400,000.
Symbotic Company Profile
Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.
