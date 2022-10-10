Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $92.51

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $92.51 and last traded at $92.51, with a volume of 1554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYNA. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Synaptics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Synaptics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Synaptics from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.08.

Synaptics Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.23.

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. Synaptics’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,728.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,813. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Synaptics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in Synaptics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 9,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Synaptics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Synaptics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Synaptics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Stories

