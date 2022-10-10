Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by DGS Capital Management LLC

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $14.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $292.98. 135,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,506. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.35. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $12,854,903.82. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,409,108.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $36,409,108.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,988,069 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

