Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Acquired by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,992 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Synovus Financial by 256.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNV shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Synovus Financial to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.85.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.15 and a 1-year high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $522.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.64 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 34.48%. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

