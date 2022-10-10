Syntropy (NOIA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $246,204.00

Syntropy (NOIA) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Syntropy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Syntropy has a market capitalization of $31.75 million and $246,204.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Syntropy has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Syntropy

Syntropy launched on July 22nd, 2019. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,718,153 tokens. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @syntropynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/syntropynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet. The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com.

Syntropy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syntropy (NOIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Syntropy has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 589,718,152.6699837 in circulation. The last known price of Syntropy is 0.05525304 USD and is up 4.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $157,600.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://syntropynet.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

