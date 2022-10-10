Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Sysco Stock Down 1.5 %

SYY stock opened at $72.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.98 and a 200-day moving average of $83.09. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 74.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sysco

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536,646 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,431 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1,494.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

