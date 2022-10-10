Tadpole Finance Price Down 11.4% Over Last Week (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Tadpole Finance token can currently be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00008465 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. Tadpole Finance has a market capitalization of $947,213.41 and approximately $1,444.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tadpole Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003157 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069739 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10661331 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Tadpole Finance

Tadpole Finance’s launch date was October 13th, 2020. Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 999,960 tokens and its circulating supply is 580,189 tokens. Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html. The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @tadpolefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tadpole Finance (TAD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tadpole Finance has a current supply of 999,960 with 580,112.12641176 in circulation. The last known price of Tadpole Finance is 1.69650375 USD and is up 2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $3,828.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tadpole.finance/index.html.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tadpole Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tadpole Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tadpole Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tadpole Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.