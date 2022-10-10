Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $67.45

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.45 and last traded at $67.74, with a volume of 96900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $351.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.