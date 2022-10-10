Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 214,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,770,000 after buying an additional 34,895 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $896,000. Finally, Tobam raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 612.9% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 12,896 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,885. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 79.43, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.71. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTWO. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.28.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

