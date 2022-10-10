Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 68,434 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,698,833 shares.The stock last traded at $13.06 and had previously closed at $13.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TAK. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 79.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 217.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

Featured Articles

