Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,714 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $11,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $2,453,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Target by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,222,000 after buying an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.01 on Monday, reaching $153.35. 80,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,725,939. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.55.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

