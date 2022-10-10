TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.48 and last traded at $18.48. 1,791 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 685,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TASK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TaskUs from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on TaskUs from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on TaskUs from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut TaskUs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TaskUs from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

TaskUs Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at TaskUs

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). TaskUs had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $246.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TaskUs news, Director Kelly L. Tuminelli bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $73,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,846 shares in the company, valued at $125,692.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 25.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

Further Reading

