tBTC (TBTC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $11,261.00

tBTC (TBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, tBTC has traded up 1% against the dollar. One tBTC token can now be bought for about $19,741.91 or 1.01319225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. tBTC has a market cap of $6.70 million and approximately $11,261.00 worth of tBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get tBTC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

tBTC Token Profile

tBTC’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. tBTC’s total supply is 1 tokens. tBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@keep_project. The official website for tBTC is tbtc.network. tBTC’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

tBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “tBTC (TBTC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. tBTC has a current supply of 1.136 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of tBTC is 20,087.02126978 USD and is up 3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $41,712.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tbtc.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire tBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy tBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for tBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for tBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.