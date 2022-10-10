TCGCoin 2.0 (TCG2) Price Down 6.2% This Week

TCGCoin 2.0 (TCG2) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last seven days, TCGCoin 2.0 has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One TCGCoin 2.0 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0922 or 0.00000482 BTC on exchanges. TCGCoin 2.0 has a total market capitalization of $11.23 million and $26,149.00 worth of TCGCoin 2.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003174 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070286 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10745057 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

TCGCoin 2.0 Profile

TCGCoin 2.0’s genesis date was August 28th, 2021. TCGCoin 2.0’s total supply is 280,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,879,783 tokens. The official website for TCGCoin 2.0 is tcg.world. The Reddit community for TCGCoin 2.0 is https://reddit.com/r/tcgcoin. TCGCoin 2.0’s official message board is medium.com/@tcg_world. TCGCoin 2.0’s official Twitter account is @officialtcgcoin.

TCGCoin 2.0 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TCGCoin 2.0 (TCG2) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. TCGCoin 2.0 has a current supply of 280,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TCGCoin 2.0 is 0.09420563 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $29,375.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tcg.world.”

