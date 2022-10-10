TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Price Target Cut to €11.00 by Analysts at Barclays

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from €15.00 ($15.31) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TeamViewer from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TeamViewer from €17.00 ($17.35) to €12.75 ($13.01) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on TeamViewer from €16.00 ($16.33) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.94.

Get TeamViewer alerts:

TeamViewer Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of TeamViewer stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. TeamViewer has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67.

TeamViewer Company Profile

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers TeamViewer, a remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Assist AR, a remote support solution with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly access, control, and manage connected products from anywhere.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TeamViewer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeamViewer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.