Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.64

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 584 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Telecom Italia Trading Down 7.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43.

About Telecom Italia

(Get Rating)

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.