Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $336.21

Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $336.21 and last traded at $337.02, with a volume of 1634 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $340.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $376.33 and its 200 day moving average is $400.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,312,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,367,733,000 after acquiring an additional 90,871 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,409,817,000 after buying an additional 64,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,881,357,000 after buying an additional 92,769 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,485,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,174,747,000 after buying an additional 208,809 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 30.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,592,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $597,327,000 after buying an additional 374,384 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

