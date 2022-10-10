Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $32.87

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.87 and last traded at $33.16, with a volume of 2385633 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TCEHY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tencent from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Investec cut Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Get Tencent alerts:

Tencent Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $318.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average is $42.77.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.