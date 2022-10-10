Terareum (TERA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Terareum (TERA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last seven days, Terareum has traded down 19.3% against the dollar. One Terareum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Terareum has a market capitalization of $14.41 million and $76,865.00 worth of Terareum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003174 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070286 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10745057 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Terareum Profile

Terareum was first traded on January 6th, 2022. Terareum’s total supply is 50,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Terareum is www.terareum.com. Terareum’s official Twitter account is @terareum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terareum is https://reddit.com/r/terareum.

Buying and Selling Terareum

According to CryptoCompare, “Terareum (TERA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Terareum has a current supply of 50,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Terareum is 0 USD and is up 2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $102,942.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.terareum.com.”

