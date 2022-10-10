Ternium (NYSE:TX) Shares Gap Up to $28.01

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.01, but opened at $28.75. Ternium shares last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 143 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ternium from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ternium currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Ternium Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average is $37.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ternium

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.41. Ternium had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ternium by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Ternium by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Ternium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Ternium by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 814,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,163,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Ternium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $685,000. 11.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ternium

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

Featured Articles

