TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $22.98 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $395.94 million and $22.98 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0403 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00086255 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00066567 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00017926 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00029280 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00008018 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000269 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00008691 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,813,631,492 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TerraClassicUSD has a current supply of 10,254,324,365.51106 with 9,814,261,609.953424 in circulation. The last known price of TerraClassicUSD is 0.03312384 USD and is up 13.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 654 active market(s) with $76,947,169.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://terra.money.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.