TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $9.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of TerrAscend from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.25 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of TerrAscend from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRSSF opened at $1.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TerrAscend has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14.

TerrAscend ( OTCMKTS:TRSSF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TerrAscend will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

