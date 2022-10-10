Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Lowered to $370.00 at Mizuho

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $391.67 to $370.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $233.33 to $244.33 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $271.67 to $293.67 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $141.33 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla to $360.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $369.33 to $316.33 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $287.87.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $223.07 on Thursday. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $206.86 and a fifty-two week high of $414.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $286.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.31 billion, a PE ratio of 80.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.11.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.93, for a total value of $7,321,912.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total value of $2,971,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,461,383. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.93, for a total value of $7,321,912.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,500 shares of company stock worth $41,138,505 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

