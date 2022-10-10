The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

Bank of America restated their underperform rating on shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

CG has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.08.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of CG opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.80. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $25.79 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.69.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.77%.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $8,416,451.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,897,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,924,086.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $8,416,451.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,897,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,924,086.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $177,819.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,878.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 630,787 shares of company stock valued at $29,311,622 in the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,624,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,820,000 after buying an additional 703,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,588,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,277,000 after acquiring an additional 506,398 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,299,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,450,000 after buying an additional 412,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,748,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,419,000 after buying an additional 747,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.