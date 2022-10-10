The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.83.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total value of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,498,672.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EL traded down $2.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $216.92. The stock had a trading volume of 28,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,996. The company has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.32. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.08 and a twelve month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

