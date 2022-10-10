The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Price Target to $28.00

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $75.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hippo to $51.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Hippo Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:HIPO opened at $16.34 on Thursday. Hippo has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $112.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Hippo ( NYSE:HIPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $28.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. Hippo had a negative net margin of 218.29% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Hippo will post -12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bond Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hippo in the 1st quarter valued at $59,706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hippo by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,042,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after buying an additional 8,655,415 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in Hippo in the 1st quarter valued at $11,749,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Hippo by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,604,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 329,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Hippo by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,045,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 2,475,532 shares during the last quarter. 39.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

