The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

The Liberty Braves Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $28.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $31.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty Braves Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,940. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $60,846 over the last 90 days. 11.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the second quarter worth $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the second quarter worth $90,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Liberty Braves Group

(Get Rating)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.