The Sandbox (SAND) 1-Day Volume Hits $258.42 Million

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox token can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00004280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $1.24 billion and approximately $258.42 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003189 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010815 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox (SAND) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Sandbox has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,499,470,108.2233226 in circulation. The last known price of The Sandbox is 0.83539581 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 282 active market(s) with $83,307,204.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sandbox.game/en/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.