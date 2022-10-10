TheStreet Lowers Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of KTOS opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $23.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.57 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $99,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 340,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,842,497.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $99,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 340,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,497.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $613,190. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 925,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,696,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after buying an additional 877,043 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 128,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 12,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,705,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,555,000 after acquiring an additional 22,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

See Also

