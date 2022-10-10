Thetan Arena (THG) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.08 Million

Thetan Arena (THG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. In the last seven days, Thetan Arena has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Thetan Arena token can now be purchased for about $0.0869 or 0.00000452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Thetan Arena has a total market cap of $22.19 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Thetan Arena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00046262 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001839 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $310.96 or 0.01615427 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Thetan Arena Token Profile

Thetan Arena (CRYPTO:THG) is a token. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2021. Thetan Arena’s total supply is 420,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 255,231,667 tokens. Thetan Arena’s official Twitter account is @thetanarena and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thetan Arena is thetanarena.com.

Thetan Arena Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thetan Arena (THG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thetan Arena has a current supply of 420,000,000 with 113,584,953.66 in circulation. The last known price of Thetan Arena is 0.0874298 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $1,013,116.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thetanarena.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thetan Arena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thetan Arena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thetan Arena using one of the exchanges listed above.

