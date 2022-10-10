Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.28

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.28 and last traded at $21.36, with a volume of 19637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thryv to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Thryv Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $735.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.37.

Insider Transactions at Thryv

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.03 million. Thryv had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 126,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $2,982,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,111,644 shares in the company, valued at $120,532,565.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 690,266 shares of company stock valued at $16,968,121. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Thryv

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Thryv by 2,956.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,010,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,624,000 after purchasing an additional 977,434 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Thryv by 15.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,135,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,990,000 after acquiring an additional 685,846 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thryv by 65.8% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 647,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after acquiring an additional 257,030 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Thryv by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,408,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,074,000 after acquiring an additional 182,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Thryv by 46.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 567,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,698,000 after acquiring an additional 179,576 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Further Reading

