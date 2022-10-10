Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.28

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.28 and last traded at $21.36, with a volume of 19637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thryv to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
The firm has a market cap of $735.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.37.
In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 126,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $2,982,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,111,644 shares in the company, valued at $120,532,565.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 690,266 shares of company stock valued at $16,968,121. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Thryv by 2,956.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,010,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,624,000 after purchasing an additional 977,434 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Thryv by 15.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,135,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,990,000 after acquiring an additional 685,846 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thryv by 65.8% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 647,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after acquiring an additional 257,030 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Thryv by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,408,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,074,000 after acquiring an additional 182,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Thryv by 46.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 567,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,698,000 after acquiring an additional 179,576 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
