TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Trading 3.1% Higher

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.92 and last traded at $16.72. Approximately 1,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 702,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on TMST. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.
TimkenSteel Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $775.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average is $19.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TimkenSteel
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 68,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 46,888 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,759,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 586,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after acquiring an additional 135,483 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TimkenSteel
TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TimkenSteel (TMST)
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
- Tesla Stock Predictions: Is Tesla’s Slide Worth a Second Glance?
- Hormel Foods is More than Just Spam
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
- Could the Crash of the Pound Cause the Fed to Blink on Rates?
Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.