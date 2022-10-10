TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Trading 3.1% Higher

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.92 and last traded at $16.72. Approximately 1,048 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 702,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TMST. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

TimkenSteel Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $775.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average is $19.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $415.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 30.97%. Analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in TimkenSteel by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 68,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 46,888 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TimkenSteel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,759,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TimkenSteel by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 586,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after acquiring an additional 135,483 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

